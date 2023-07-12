India in talks with Netherlands for pharma supplies

India in talks with Netherlands for pharma supplies1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:19 PM IST
A meeting was held between the two sides last month to strengthen their bilateral trade in the pharmaceutical sector.
NEW DELHI: :The pharmaceutical department is in talks with the Netherlands government to strengthen the supply chain for vaccine raw material and other pharmaceuticals products.
A meeting was held between the two sides last month to strengthen their bilateral trade in the pharmaceutical sector.
Although India is a major supplier of low-cost vaccines, it imports key raw materials needed for manufacturing. In addition to this, since the covid pandemic the government is focussed on manufacturing vaccines and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, domestic production of raw materials is key to ensuring reliable supply.
The Indian pharmaceutical industry ranks third globally in production by volume and is known for its generic medicines and low-cost vaccines.The country accounts for 60% of global vaccine production, contributing 40 to 70% of the WHO’s demand for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccines, and 90% of its demand for the measles vaccines.
During covid pandemic, India had supplied more than 300 million doses of covid vaccines to over 101 countries.
“Meeting with the department of pharmaceutical affairs and medical technology, ministry of health, welfare and sports, Netherlands was organized last month. The discussions were held between both the countries for equity and affordability of pharmaceutical products, supply chain specifically for vaccine raw materials, cross border investment and partnership to strengthen resilience in global supply chains," a person aware of the matter said.
According to the UN comtrade data, Netherlands stands at the 8th position among the developed countries in terms of exports of drug formulations.Queries sent to the department of pharmaceutical and Netherlands embassy remained unanswered.
“We also discussed collaborations of National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERS) with Netherlands including development of Centre of Excellence (CoE) between NIPERs and concerned counterpart institutions in Netherlands," said the person. However, the discussion is at a very preliminary stage.
India exports of pharmaceutical products to Netherlands accounted for $479.2 million during 2022.
Last year in July, the pharma department collated details of domestic manufacturers of various input materials required to manufacture vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. In the process, major vaccine makers gave a list of critical raw materials, including micro-reactor bags, cell culture media, filters, cassettes, cartridges, and chromatography resins.
In addition to this, the industry stakeholders are demanding for PLI like scheme for vaccine input material. Right now, the Centre is also PLI schemes for bulk drug parks for pharma and medical device firms.
