India in talks with Netherlands for pharma supplies

The Indian pharmaceutical industry ranks third globally in production by volume and is known for its generic medicines and low-cost vaccines.The country accounts for 60% of global vaccine production, contributing 40 to 70% of the WHO’s demand for Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DPT) and Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccines, and 90% of its demand for the measles vaccines.