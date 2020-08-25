India in talks with Russia regarding Sputnik-V covid-19 vaccine: Health ministry

Russian officials also recently said that Russia is looking for a partnership with India for producing Covid-19 vaccine. Also, the earlier Indian Medical Research Institute (ICMR) also said that Russia has fast tracked a vaccine which has been successful in its early phases, Director General Balram Bharghav of the country’s apex biomedical agency said on a positive note. Union health ministry also indicated that the government’s expert group on vaccines is also considering procuring the Russian vaccine looking at efficacy, costs and delivery.