India in talks with Russia to import wheat, aims to reduce food inflation2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 01:54 PM IST
India in talks with Russia to import wheat at a discount in order to increase supplies and reduce food inflation.
With an aim to increase supplies and reduce food inflation ahead of state and national elections next year, India is in talks with Russia to import wheat at a discount to surging global prices, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.
