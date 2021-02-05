Subscribe
Home >News >India >India in talks with US over H1-B visas: MEA
The H1B visa, popular among Indian IT companies and professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies. Photo:AP

India in talks with US over H1-B visas: MEA

1 min read . 07:15 AM IST Staff Writer

The US Presidential Proclamation of June 22, 2020, had suspended the entry ofcertain categories of non-immigrant visa holders and their families till 31 December 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is in discussion with the US administration on the H1-B visa issue, ANI reports.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India is in discussion with the US administration on the H1-B visa issue, ANI reports.

Replying to an unstarred question by Ripun Bora in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of suspension of H1-B visas, V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State (MoS) in MEA, said that from the fiscal year 2017 to 2019, Indian nationals have received between 69.9 to 72.1 per cent of the total H-1B visas.

Replying to an unstarred question by Ripun Bora in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of suspension of H1-B visas, V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State (MoS) in MEA, said that from the fiscal year 2017 to 2019, Indian nationals have received between 69.9 to 72.1 per cent of the total H-1B visas.

"Government is closely engaged with the US Administration and other relevant stakeholders on issues related to the movement of Indian professionals, highlighting the importance of people-to-people linkages and the contribution of Indian skilled professionals to the growth and development of the US economy, especially in the technology and innovation sector," he said.

He further stated that these issues have been raised during the India-US Foreign Office Consultations held on July 7, 2020, and the 2 2 India-U.S. Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi on October 27, 2020.

Stating the data on the number of Indians who received the H1-B visas, the MoS said, "According to the US State Department, Indian nationals have received between 69.9 to 72.1 per cent of the total H-1B visas issued by the US Government between the fiscal years 2017 to 2019."

The US Presidential Proclamation of June 22, 2020, had suspended the entry ofcertain categories of non-immigrant visa holders and their families till 31 December 2020 (extended to March 31, 2021).

This Proclamation is not specific to India or any one country, the MoS added.

