Home >News >India >Govt in talks with many countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certifications

Govt in talks with many countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certifications

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker at a vaccination center, Fazilpur, in Gurugram on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 08:09 PM IST Livemint

  • In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said there is no plan currently to introduce vaccine passports

The Central Government on Thursday informed the Parliament that the country is in talks with various nations for mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certifications.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan stated that there is no plan currently to introduce Covid-19 vaccine passports.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said that normal international travel remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no multilateral protocol on travel currently for those vaccinated against COVID-19, Muraleedharan added.

"Most countries require a negative COVID-19 report, along with compliance with country-specific Covid protocols," he said.

"Since some countries have specified their position in regard to vaccines that would exempt travellers from quarantine, India is engaging various nations for the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications," the minister added.

He said though there have been multilateral discussions, including under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), on COVID-19 vaccination certificates, no arrangements have been concluded to date.

"India has been part of the ongoing discussions," Muraleedharan said.

With agency inputs

