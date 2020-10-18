India is in throes of Covid-19 community transmission in some districts: Vardhan

At least 61,871 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs, the government said. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases. Similarly, 1033 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours which is higher than previous few days. Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 86%. More than 44% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (463 deaths), the union health ministry said.