India in touch with China over two stranded ships in Chinese waters: MEA

New Delhi: India continues to be in regular touch with authorities in China to resolve the issue of several ships with Indian crew stranded in Chinese waters, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath has been on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13, and has 23 Indian nationals on board.

Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo, Srivastava said at his virtual weekly media briefing.

"Our embassy is in touch with Chinese authorities in this matter. The Chinese authorities have conveyed to us that due to COVID-19 restrictions placed by local authorities, the crew change is not permitted from these ports and the owners of these shipping companies, as well as the receivers of the cargo, have been informed of the reasons for the delay," he said.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned that the Indian government is in touch with authorities to ensure that the humanitarian needs of the crew are being taken care of.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

