India in touch with government of Dominica over arrest of Mehul Choksi

Choksi and his nephew, Nirav Modi, had fled India in January 2018, weeks before the scam surfaced. Later, it became known that he had taken citizenship of Antigua two months before the scam surfaced. Choksi has claimed that the cases against him are a result of political conspiracy, and his properties in India were illegally attached by the ED. Nirav Modi, jailed in London, is contesting his extradition to India.

