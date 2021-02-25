India Inc bats for easier processes to speed up vaccine delivery

Apollo can provide 2,000 sites and has identified 6000-7000 people who can give the jabs, Kamineni said. However, the procedures followed right now can slow down the process. There is the Co-Win app as the tech backbone, several levels of checks, and the jabs have to be administered in a controlled environment, which is a hospital. “Many countries are doing vaccinations in car parks. If you have the guidelines, I don’t see why you can’t open up the drive in safe sites, not necessarily hospitals," Kamineni said.