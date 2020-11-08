India Inc can’t let this crisis go waste

Companies are also changing direction based on customer feedback. As an example, in the 1990s, the big mantra for automotive companies was using recyclable materials (especially plastics and metals). But they found that while the customers appreciated this, it did not drive the purchase decision. Japanese companies were the first to look at overall cost of ownership and came up with much more fuel-efficient engines. This reduced the emissions on one hand and also provided an economic benefit to the consumers, thereby gaining significant share of the market.