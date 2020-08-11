India Inc cold to hikes but specialized roles to get good ones: TeamLease survey

It further said blue collar profiles were rewarded relatively more handsomely. Some 82% of all blue-collar profiles got a salary growth of 8.5% or more, as compared with 37% of all white-collar profiles that received similar increment levels. But this may be seen with a fact that since migrants went home during March and April, the shortage of hands in sectors like constructions and textiles pushed the payment structure for blue collar workers and as more people return, economists have said, the wage structure will see a fall in urban centers.