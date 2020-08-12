India Inc embraces the part-time manager

Anubhav Raina worked with McKinsey before turning into a gig worker in 2019. He takes up freelancing projects around strategy consulting. For those pinning their hopes solely on the platforms, he has advice. “The entire client outreach is reliant on another human being or another platform. Like in any business, you want to control access to the customer as much as you can. From a long-term perspective, the goal should be to have a healthy pipeline of your own customers," he said.