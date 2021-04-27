India Inc extends help in ramping up Oxygen capacity and supply chain

“Efforts are on to further increase oxygen supplies from steel plants across the country. Government of India has already come up with a tender for importing 50,000 MT of liquid oxygen. The Task force has made some critical propositions to government to use direct vessels to import the liquid oxygen, removing logistical bottlenecks, reduce the transit -time, fast unloading of containers, ensuring speedy clearances and transport to the destinations through green corridors, augmenting capacity to produce additional oxygen using supercritical process, among others. The Taskforce has also suggested that Govt. could explore G2G mechanisms for getting support in the current health emergency with friendly countries," Seshagiri Rao M.V.S., Chairman, CII Task Force on Oxygen Supply Chain and Joint Managing Director and Group CFO, JSW Steel Ltd said.