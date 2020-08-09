NEW DELHI: The Indian industry on Sunday welcomed the defence ministry’s move to stop import of 101 defence items in a phased manner, beginning December 2020, with one representative describing it as a "new glide path" for "AtmaNirbhar Bharat".

In his remarks, Chandrajit Bannerjee, director general of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) lobby group welcomed the negative list and the announcement that ₹52,000 crore would be earmarked for procurement from domestic manufacturers.

"The defence minister's announcement for negative import list of defence systems and platforms marks the launch of a 'new glide path' for 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'," he said.

"The announcement of ₹52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement coupled with the list of 101 items for import embargo gives a tremendous boost to AtmanirbharBharat and indigenous defence manufacturing...We can assure the Defence Minister that the Indian Defence and Aerospace industry will rise to the Challenge and opportunities," Bannerjee added.

In a separate statement, Baba Kalyani, chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge, a leading forging company, said Sunday’s announcements were a strategic step that will “propel the Atmanirbhar Bharat narrative and bolster Indian defence equipment manufacturing industry".

"The growth of the domestic industry especially the MSME sector, will lead to self-reliance, reduced expenditure on imports, saving of foreign currency, creating job opportunities, revival of consumption and ultimately getting us closer to the common goal of 5 trillion economy. We are committed and will support the Indian Government achieve the goal," a statement quoting Kalyani said.

On Sunday, the defence ministry introduced import embargo on 101 items beyond a given timeline to boost the indigenisation of defence production. “This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence," defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a Twitter post.

