India Inc has some way to go to comply with data protection act: PwC India
While 90% of organisations that PwC India studied showed users a privacy notice when collecting data, only 9% sought consent that was free, specific and informed. And 43% did not provide a clear reason for which personal data was shared with third-parties
New Delhi: A new report by PwC India on how compliant Indian companies are with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which came into effect on 11 August, reveals some startling facts. Only 41 of the 100 websites of Indian enterprises PwC India analysed for it study mentioned data principals’ (users’) rights to access, correct and erase their personal data, while only 9 sought consent from users that was free, specific and informed.