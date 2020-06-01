India Inc hopes to get back to business in six months

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) welcomed the lifting of the lockdown, and reopening of malls and other retail categories. “The biggest problem for us is the different rules for operation that are expected in not just between states but also at a local district, taluka or ward level," said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of RAI. “Some places have odd-even rules for opening stores, others have restricted timings. Some local bodies say not more than five customers are allowed at one point in time, others say you cannot switch on air conditioning; even though it’s the middle of summer. We’ve been working with local governments to address these. They need to realise that if retail doesn’t work, industries get affected," he added.