India Inc in a rush to raise around 40,000 crore amid slowdown concerns

MUMBAI: Many big companies in India look to absorb large amount of cash from the debt markets via multiple debt issuances to banks, which now have access to cheap money from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). At last count, Reliance Industries Ltd, Larsen and Toubro Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Steel Ltd, TVS Motors Ltd and NHPC were looking to raise at least ₹37,000 crore to keep themselves cash-ready for the prolonged slowdown.

Banks can borrow at 4.4% from the RBI to buy bonds issued by Indian companies, under the Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO).

Large Indian companies are in a hurry to raise money to revive industrial activities and endure the lingering impact of covid-19 lockdown. These debt issues are in addition to the equity issues that many companies have also scheduled in parallel. For example, RIL has announced plans to raise ₹53,215 crore through a rights issue.

RIL, which had net debt of around ₹1.53 trillion at the end of December, plans to raise ₹25,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in tranches on a private placement basis, the company said in April post the lockdown.

The Tata Group, Mahindra and Mahindra and L&T too are busy accessing the bond market for funds after RBI special central bank facility allowed lenders to borrow cheaply.

On 13 April, Tata Steel said in an exchange filing it will raise up to ₹7,000 crore through NCDs in one or more tranches. At December-end, Tata Steel's gross debt was ₹1.09 trillion while the net debt stood at ₹1.04 trillion.

Tata Motors plans to raise ₹1000 crore via NCDs and the automaker has scheduled a meeting on 5 May, 2020, to finalise this. Tata Sons has already advised its group companies to keep capex plans on hold to be able to maintain enough liquidity.

To curb the impact of the nationwide lockdown, RBI has announced open market operations purchase of ₹1 trillion in two tranches over the last one month.

Indian companies will be able to reduce the cost of their debts if they take advantage of the central bank’s package.

“Banks have borrowed money from RBI’s liquidity window at a cheap rate and are looking for the best of the investment opportunities available in the market. Lenders are very cautious at the moment on where they put their money," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial Services Ltd.

These large companies, despite established business models, are unsure about how long the current situation would continue and therefore want to conserve cash. Companies also need money for working capital requirements because while your production and sales have been declining, you need money for the overheads. Most good corporates are building up some kind of liquidity buffers at the moment, Manglunia added.

Engineering behemoth L&T is looking to raise at least ₹2,500 crore via NCDs, the company had said on 9 April.

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to raise at least ₹1,000 crore via NCDs, while state-run energy producer NHPC has already raises ₹750 crore on 24 April through private placement of secured, non-convertible NHPC AB Series bonds.

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance, TVS Motors and Torrent Pharma too have announced their plans to raise ₹600 crore, ₹500 crore and ₹195 crore respectively via NCDs.

The main concern of Indian companies is that if the lockdown and the stagnation of commercial activities continue for long there may not be enough liquidity in the bond market and banks too may get more cautious in subscribing to debt papers issued by Indian companies over fears that they may not be able to repay loans if incomes are affected due to the slowdown in businesses.

“There is no doubt that funds may not be available every time and tight now companies want to raise more resources to maintain liquidity. A lot of corporates will look to hit the bond market now that the central bank has opened a special window for such securities, allowing access to cheaper funds," said the chief financial officer of a bank who did not wish to be named.

On 2 April, RBI announced its second instalment of the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO), under which banks can avail money from the ₹1 trillion special package at a cheaper rate.

Under the relaxed RBI norms, banks could raise money at just 4.40%. Banks are mandated to invest half of the sum from TLTRO in primary corporate bond sales.

The spread or differential between the benchmark bond and top-rated corporate papers has narrowed after RBI’s announcement.

