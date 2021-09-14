India Inc lead global peers in use of data analytics to identify bribery: Report

“It has been a difficult year for corporates facing threats from all angles and bearing the impact of covid-19. While many firms have bolstered defences against bribery and corruption with proactive measures, the data also highlights that a large proportion of respondents in India (83%) still feel corruption and unlawful activity have a significant impact on their organization. Lack of visibility over third parties (47%), employees’ actions (20%) and weaknesses in record-keeping (33%) are typical vulnerabilities, which suggest that no matter how strong the compliance programs in place are, if the human element isn’t addressed, illicit behaviour will continue to prevail and go undetected," said Tarun Bhatia, managing director and head of South Asia, forensic investigations and intelligence at Kroll.