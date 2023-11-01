India Inc. likely to roll out 9.8% hike in 2024 vs 10% in 2023: WTW study
Being an emerging market, salary increases in India continue to be the highest across Asia Pacific
Mumbai: Median salary increments in India's corporate sector are projected to average 9.8% in 2024, marginally lower than the 10% rise in 2023, according to a recent report by global advisory firm WTW. Sectors like financial services, manufacturing , global capability centres, unlike the IT industry, are expanding their headcount and expected to roll out better increments than last year.