India Inc may raise pay by 10.3% this year

Key employees can get four times the hike of the bottom player, similar to last year. In 2022, the top performer got a 16.5% hike; the lower-rated executives got a 4.3% raise. Eight out of 10 companies will roll out zero hikes for their poorest performer, which means the differentiation between the two ends of the spectrum is getting sharper.

