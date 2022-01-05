India Inc now better prepared to limit Omicron impact: Assocham

Indian businesses and industries are better prepared to limit the impact of the fresh wave of Covid-19 and have remained functional during the current wave, according to the industry body Assocham.

“Less severity of Omicron, seen as of today, has helped the governments and the industry to remain confident about India's ability to come out of the current phase of the pandemic with a minimum of impact on the economy,' said ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood.

He was of the view that the coverage of the country's vaccination programme has added to the industry's confidence to deal with the evolving situation. Including teens of 15-18 years of age along with booster for the senior citizens in the vaccination programme would give further comfort to the consumers and the industry.

The industry body, in a statement, however, noted that while several sectors of the economy like exports have bounced back, there is a need for staying cautious along with being optimistic in the wake of Omicron spreading fast all around the world. The impact on the economy should be to a minimum, it said.

Though in operation, contract services such as hotels may have to keep innovating to live up to the challenge in the wake of prospective restrictions on travel, business timings among others.

"ASSOCHAM would urge the government and the RBI to continue with some of the forbearances for these sectors, including the MSMEs, to face the new head winds," Sood said.

He said the industry is expecting critical measures in the ensuing budget for boosting consumption and relief to the sectors continuing to get affected by the pandemic. ''We expect a big focus on public health infrastructure and on reviving rural demand along with a large spend on infrastructure," the ASSOCHAM Secretary General said.

RBI too would need to strike a fine balance between retaining low-interest rates and keeping inflation within the target of 4%, he added.

