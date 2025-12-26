Following years of aggressive hoarding, Indian corporations are starting to dip into their cash reserves to fund dividend payouts and acquisitions, but not capital expenditure (capex).
India Inc raids the piggy bank, even as capex plans stay muted
SummaryAfter years of aggressive hoarding, Indian corporations are finally dipping into their cash reserves to fund strategic acquisitions and record shareholder payouts. However, with capacity utilization remaining stubbornly low, the long-awaited private investment cycle continues to take a backseat.
