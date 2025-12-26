India Inc raids the piggy bank, even as capex plans stay muted

Companies are now sitting on a cash pile equivalent to nearly 5% of their total assets, up from 3.5% in September 2017 and 4% in September 2020, the analysis showed. However, these levels are still below those of their global peers. According to an August 2025 Morgan Stanley report, Indian corporate cash holdings trailed both the US and global medians, which stood at 9% and 11% of total assets, respectively, in 2024.