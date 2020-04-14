MUMBAI : Broken logistics and a crippling manpower crunch pose the biggest hurdles to resuming operations, multiple executives said, as the government weighs a limited restart of industries in a phased exit from the nationwide lockdown.

Even as many states have extended the lockdown till April-end to keep the pandemic under control, there is growing realization that a limited resumption of the industry is key to saving livelihoods.

“Recovery of the (auto) industry is heavily dependent on the vast supply chain vendors," said Y.S. Guleria, director, sales and marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, India’s second-largest two-wheeler maker. “They are equally impacted by the various factors that are unprecedented in scale. It is going to be a challenge to immediately start the manufacturing operations and very difficult to ascertain the time by when it will be able to fully bounce back. Vehicle manufacturing is very labour-intensive and there is a large pool of manpower that has to report back at work for operations to resume smoothly," Guleria said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the idea of a lock-in, with industrial, agricultural and construction workers housed in their own work zones. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also wrote to the home ministry to let more industries operate with reasonable safeguards.

However, stranded trucks and missing workers could upend those plans.

“We are geared up, but the supporting things like packing materials, consumables, raw materials, transportation, everything has to cooperate and that has to be enabled," said the founder of a speciality chemicals maker that manufacturers ingredients for cleaning, sanitization and hand washing applications. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said his company is currently operating at just around 30% capacity, having resumed partial operations from 6 April.

Last week, Mint reported that truck movement has collapsed to less than a tenth of normal levels.

“Industries with supplier ecosystems in vicinity or in the same cluster could possibly operate at reduced levels but those dependent on cross-country inputs could see supply chain disruption," said Sameer Bhatnagar, partner at KPMG in India.

Thus, an industry-specific and planned approach could be one option to resume industries, Bhatnagar added.

Smoothing out the logistics issues will need strong cooperation between the Union and state governments, said Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer of KEC International Ltd, the construction business of RPG group. “Logistics is an issue where there seems to be a gap between central government and local authorities. Most trucks are still stranded and very little movement is happening. Today, my factories are full of finished goods; those have to be shipped out and we need to bring in raw materials," he said.

“State agencies could use the state transport buses currently lying idle to mobilize drivers to the trucks. Many drivers come from certain pockets and buses with social distancing norms could run on select pockets to meet the short-term requirement to get the wheels rolling," said KPMG’s Bhatnagar.

Manpower is another pain point. With several migrant workers fleeing cities, companies are unsure whether they will have the required workforce needed to resume work. According to a recent McKinsey report, India’s manufacturing sector employs almost 56 million people, second only to agriculture.

“We have roughly around 20,000 people at our sites, down almost 30%, whom we have provided accommodation, food and other help they needed. We do not know what will happen once the lockdown is lifted, if these people would want to go back to their towns and villages," said KEC’s Kejriwal.

However, he added that the company has also been receiving calls from workers who left for homes, inquiring whether they can come back to work.

Share Via