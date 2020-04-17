India Inc relieved by RBI's move to infuse liquidity, revive small businesses

MUMBAI: Leaders of India Inc on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) measures will pump in liquidity, ease financial stress in the system and help reviving the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and real estate sectors that employ a significant number of people and are integral to supply chains.

“It would be crucial to kick-start economic activity after this period of disruption. MSME’s are the backbone of Indian industry and form the key element of product supply chain - be it agri-processing, textiles, or auto-ancillaries," said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and CEO of Ashok Leyland.

At present, there are 63 million MSMEs which employ at least 124 million people. MSMEs contribute to 6.11% of the manufacturing GDP, 33.4% of industrial output, 40-45% of exports, produce at least 8000 quality products and create 2 million jobs every year. The MSME sector has recorded an average annual growth rate of 10%.

Despite its growing importance, the MSME sector has been grappling with issues such as lack of adequate and timely access to finance; highly insufficient credit flow; lack of adequate technology; branding and packaging issues; marketing support; safeguarding intellectual property rights and so on.

It is a sign of RBI’s continued efforts to stimulate economic activity and protect jobs, said Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Co.

“The LTRO for NBFCs and micro-lenders is a good tool to ease liquidity without tinkering with policy rates. This should, restore confidence especially among the MSME sector which provides a significant portion of the country’s jobs and is integral to all supply chains," said Srinivasan.

Rajiv Agarwal, managing director and CEO of Essar Ports Ltd, feels the measures announced by RBI are the much needed stimulus at a time when the economy needs some stringent regulator norms to induce a revival.

“The decision to provide special finance facility of ₹50,000 crore to financial institutions is a smart move to maintain liquidity in the banking sector. This should result in more funds being available for the corporate sectors. The move will surely provide relief to the lenders especially during the economic and financial disruptions arising due to COVID 19. Cut of reverse repo rate by 25 basis points will also give a required push to the banks to open up the credit flow to keep economic activities moving smoothly," said Agarwal.

On Friday, RBI cut the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% even as it kept the repo rate unchanged at 4.4%, the increased spread between the two key policy rates is meant to tell the banks to not park their money with the central bank and instead lend more to corporate and individuals.

The central bank today took several steps to facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows; ease financial stress; enable normal functioning of markets and improve liquidity in the money markets, particularly for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as they were finding it hard to raise funds.

Announcing the launch of second instalment of targeted long- term repo operations -- TLTRO 2.0 -- for easing credit to NBFCs, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank will conduct them for an amount of Rs.50,000 crore, to begin with, in tranches of appropriate sizes.

Sanjaya Gupta, managing director of PNB Housing Finance feels that RBI’s latest measures, amid the covid-19 pandemic, will inject liquidity and ease financial stress in the system.

“The TLTRO- 2 series for small and medium NBFCs and HFCs, at reasonable cost, will give the much needed boost to the segment and enhance the trust factor. Re-finance facilities for institutional lenders like NABARD, SIDBI and NHB is a well-thought off initiative. I foresee some relief in the real estate sector with, further, 12 months extension of the DCCO," said Gupta.

Between 6 Feb and 27 March, RBI has injected liquidity totaling 3.2% of GDP to de-stress financial markets.

Das said the funds will have to be invested in investment grade bonds, commercial paper, non-convertible debentures of NBFCs with at least 50% of it going to small and mid-sized NBFCs and micro finance institutions (MFIs) within one month of availing the credit from RBI.

L Vishwanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “The extension of the DCCO for commercial real estate projects without it being considered restructuring for NBFCs is a welcome relief to the NBFC as well as real estate sector."

Sondhi said the government should consider introducing an incentive for MSME’s to help them pay salaries and wages to their employees in these times. “MSMEs can be incentivised to produce medical supplies, with a buy back arrangement from the Government," said Sondhi.

For real estate, RBI’s announcement that loans given by NBFCs to real estate companies would get similar benefits as given by the scheduled commercial banks was ‘positive’, said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group that is engaged in real estate business.

The RBI had earlier permitted extension by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs and the loans given by NBFCs to commercial real estate will get the same relief.

“This move will positively impact NBFCs and real estate," said Hiranandani.

Anuj Puri, chairman and founder of Anarock, a real estate services company said RBI’s move to further extend the DCCO of project loans for commercial real estate projects which are delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters, will provide a relief to cash-starved developers.

