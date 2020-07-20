India Inc remains divided over change in input sourcing strategy: FICCI survey

Hiring outlook for the sector shows a bleak picture as 85% of the respondents mentioned that they are not likely to hire additional workforce in the next three months. Average interest rate paid by the manufacturers has reduced slightly to 9.4% per annum in June quarter as against 9.9% p.a. March quarter and the highest rate remains as high as 14.5%. The recent cuts in repo rate by RBI have not led to a consequential reduction in the lending rate as reported by 65% of the respondents.