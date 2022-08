The Reserve Bank of India on 31 August said that the India Inc's foreign direct investment in July declined over 50 per cent to $1.11 billion in July 2022.

According to the RBI data, on Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI), the domestic companies had invested over $2.56 billion in July 2021 in the form of equity, loan and issuances of guarantees.

The Indian businesses invested $579.15 million by equity infusion, $193.21 million as loans and $337.49 million infused by issuing guarantees to their overseas ventures during July 2022, the RBI data showed.

Major investors include billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries which invested $160 million in its wholly-owned energy subsidiary in Singapore, followed by Reliance Industrial Investments & Holdings $40.74 million in the fully-owned unit in retail business in the UK, and Ravindra Energy putting $33 million in its fully-owned unit in the UAE.

Also, Hasham Traders invested $32.71 million in a joint venture in the US, which is into financial services.

With PTI inputs.