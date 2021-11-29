India Inc's hiring intent highest in Q3 at 41%: TeamLease

Blue-collar hiring intent has seen an upsurge of 40% to meet sales delivery and warehousing management expectations. The IT sector has seen the maximum intent amongst business leaders to hire with 69% of companies confirming it; this is despite the current widely recognized attrition level in the IT sector (8.67%). Other sectors with high intent to acquire fresh talent are educational services (64%), healthcare and pharma (61%), and manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure (39%).