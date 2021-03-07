OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India Inc's overseas direct investment declines 31% to $1.85 bn in Feb

MUMBAI : India Inc's overseas direct investment fell by 31% to $1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.

Domestic companies made investments of $2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
PM Narendra Modi

Health schemes, low drug prices led to saving of 50k cr for poor families: PM

4 min read . 02:51 PM IST
AP Photo

Why covid-19 vaccine rollout falls short of past global campaigns

6 min read . 02:11 PM IST
(representational image)

Odisha has most number of contaminated sites, Delhi stands third on list: CPCB

1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
AP Photo

Study of aggressive covid-19 strain in Brazil suggests limits of China vaccine

5 min read . 02:05 PM IST

Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, $1.36 billion was in the form of loan; $297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of $183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.

However, total OFDI by domestic firms in February was higher than that of USD 1.19 billion in January 2021.

Among the major companies who invested in their overseas ventures during the month included Tata Steel ($1 billion in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -- $100 million in a joint venture in the US.

ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of $96.15 million in various joint ventures/wholly owned subsidiaries in Russia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Sudan, Colombia, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

JSW Steel made a collective investment of $62.85 million in its three WoS/JVs in the Netherlands and the US.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, which is engaged in pharma equipment manufacturing, put in $45.33 million in its JV in Luxembourg; the Indian Hotels Company $33 million in Netherlands JV; L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering $37.55 million in a JV in Saudi Arabia and Millars Concrete Technologies invested $34.26 million in Luxembourg joint venture.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on online reporting by the banks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout