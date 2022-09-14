India Inc’s post covid working practices improved quality of life: Report

In India, more than half (59%) of the respondents have said that workplace changes have made them productive, according to a report by Vodafone Intelligent Solutions
Around 63% of job seekers feel changes to working practices brought about by the pandemic have improved their quality of life, according to a report by Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (VOIS).
The study was done from data of 5,000 job-seekers across 10 countries. The report highlights that working from home is now a permanent option for half (50%) of job seekers in India.
In India, more than half (59%) of the respondents have said that workplace changes have made them productive.
“Without a regular daily commute, 46% of men and women surveyed in India also believe their family relationships have improved, with 42% saying they spend a greater amount of time in nature," said the report by VOIS.
VOIS is a strategic arm of UK based Vodafone Group Plc. The data from job seekers in India also showed that the percentage of people putting work-life balance among their top career goals has also increased from 36% to 47% since the pandemic.
The desire for job security has also gone up, with 37% putting it among their top career goals, compared with 34% pre-pandemic.