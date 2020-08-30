India Inc's senior management sees a salary decline in FY20

According to a Mint analysis, median salaries of top bosses' salary of 28 companies in Nifty was down 5.56% in FY20 against a rise of 4.81% previous year based on data compiled by primeinfobase.com, part of Prime Database group. The analysis considered single highest remuneration paid in the year by the company, irrespective of designations. The data also adds stock options to the total compensation figure wherever it is available.