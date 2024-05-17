India Inc’s spending on CSR initiatives hit a speed bump in FY23
Summary
- In FY23, the most recent year for which data is available, the CSR budgets of listed companies grew much more slowly than their net profits, a recent analysis showed.
India Inc’s spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) grew at a slower pace than the average net profit of companies in FY23, the most recent year for which data is available. Companies listed on the National Stock Exchange’s main board spent ₹15,524 crore in that fiscal year, just 5% more than the ₹14,816 crore spent the previous year, according to a recent analysis by primeinfobase.com.