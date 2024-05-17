India Inc’s spending on CSR initiatives hit a speed bump in FY23

CSR expenditure on environmental sustainability saw the biggest jump – nearly 76% – that year, followed by education (41%) and rural development (26%). Spending on disaster management fell the most (77%) followed by slum development (75%) and the PM’s relief fund (59%). CSR expenditure on hunger, poverty and healthcare dipped from ₹876 crore in FY22 to ₹804 crore in FY23. According to the latest amendment by the ministry of corporate affairs, companies are not required to disclose their CSR spending details, but 610 of 1,296 companies volunteered this information in FY23.