India Inc scales up capex plans post Jun quarter boost

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) highlighted the demand growth in the months following the second wave, adding to the optimism. “Urban demand is likely to accelerate, with the recovery in manufacturing and non-contact intensive services, the release of pent-up demand and the quickening of the pace of vaccination," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. “This is corroborated by encouraging movements in several high-frequency indicators, viz., registration of automobiles, electricity consumption, non-oil, non-gold imports, consumer durable sales and hiring of urban workers."