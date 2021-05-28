India Inc. seeks aid package for covid-hit workers, enterprises

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters after the GST Council meeting on Friday that the government has not made a final call on providing assistance to the covid-hit industry yet. “The budget has been announced only on 1 February. We are in May. We have the entire year to go. The second wave has come. This is not a complete lockdown, but states have had lockdowns. So we are getting inputs. We need to take a call. We need to understand where the impact is, how much it is and so on. So the process of consultation is going on. We have not made any final call on it," she added.