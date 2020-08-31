More economic stimulus through increased public expenditure could help the gross domestic product (GDP) bounce back to positive territory, according to India Inc. As demand remains uncertain and a reimposition of lockdowns due to a surge in coronavirus infections remains a distinct possibility, industry leaders said they expect the government to press new levers of growth to revive demand.

“This sharp contraction in the GDP number was expected. It’s a fallout of the pandemic and the lockdown. A demand or consumption-led recovery is crucial for the economy; else, this may be a total washout year for companies," said the chief executive officer of a large exploration and production company who declined to be named.

The GDP data issued on Monday showed a contraction of 23.9% in the first quarter from the year-ago period.

“The contraction was expected in the times of uncertainty and may continue in the same trajectory for the entire 2020," said Rohit Poddar, managing director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd and joint secretary, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).

“Though the operational bottlenecks are getting removed, the revival of consumption is something to watch out for and simply lowering interest rates may not push the aggregate demand," he said.

To be sure, the government announced a $266 billion stimulus package in May, including credit guarantees on bank loans and free foodgrains to poor people. However, consumer demand and manufacturing are still to recover sufficiently.

The Reserve Bank of India in its annual report said signs of revival seen in May and June have lost strength after lockdown re-impositions to contain further coronavirus outbreaks. As a result, the GDP may continue to contract in the fiscal second quarter.

Industry officials said while the contraction in the GDP has been likely factored in given the scale of the crisis, key policy initiatives will be keenly watched by the industry in the coming months.

“The numbers that have been announced for Q1 are better than expectations for manufacturing," said R.K. Goyal, managing director of Kalyani Steel.

“We are seeing a marked improvement of market conditions in Q2 and the outlook is positive. But consumer demand will take time to recover and demand is still less than two-thirds of what it used to be. I think we will need to wait till after the fourth quarter to see the GDP return to pre-covid levels," he said, adding that “supply-side issues and troubles with logistics that plagued Q1 have been sorted out".

Data released by the National Statistical Office showed manufacturing, construction and trade sectors post massive contraction at 39.3%, 50.3%, 47% respectively. Government expenditure, as represented by the public administration services, also contracted 10.3%.

The only bright spot was the rural economy, where the farm sector grew at 3.4% year-on-year in the quarter.

“Stimulus announcement and public expenditure outlay in infrastructure may bring in the channelization of economic fundamentals required for the country’s growth," said Poddar.

“There is a huge need to control the covid-19 spread to boost public sentiment as it has been on a negative side due to lack of disposable income. Government needs to strike a balance between healthcare and other sectors to pull out the negative number, post which we can look at additional fiscal stimulus of 1% of GDP to push the momentum even further," he added.

The theme of economic distress is likely to continue for the rest of this fiscal after the GDP shrunk by nearly a fourth in the June quarter, according to India Inc.

Industry leaders say that while the second quarter is a significant improvement over the near standstill that economic activity faced in the first quarter, it will take another two-three quarters before the GDP returns to pre-covid levels.

India’s economy has suffered its largest quarterly slump on record, the GDP data published on Monday showed. The GDP contracted 23.9% in the quarter to June from a year ago, compared to 3.1% growth in the previous quarter. This is the sharpest contraction since the country began publishing quarterly figures in 1996.

Industrial output contracted in the June quarter by 35.9%, but the rate of contraction slowed to 16.6% in June and 33.89% in May from 57.62% in April. Ahead of the GDP numbers, the market snapped its six-day gaining streak, erasing almost all the gains seen in past six days. The benchmark Sensex was down 2.31% at 38,628.29.

While India’s economy was slowing well before the pandemic struck, it is expected to fall into a recession in FY21 for the first time in 40 years. India has reported 360,000 cases of covid-19, ranking third behind only the US and Brazil.

The economy has suffered a severe blow, taking a hit on manufacturing, services and retail sales, while keeping millions of workers out of jobs.

Though the Centre announced a $266 billion stimulus package in May, including credit guarantees on bank loans and free food grains to poor people, consumer demand and manufacturing are yet to recover.

tanya.t@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated