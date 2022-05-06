India Inc has seen a 38% year-on-year (y-o-y) in hiring for April with travel and hospitality showing triple-digit growth in manpower additions.

“According to the Naukri JobSpeak Apr’22 Index, hiring activity in India recorded 38% Y-O-Y growth and the index stood at 2,863 at the beginning of the new financial year," said the job portal’s report on Friday.

Some sectors have opened up after more than a year of Covid-led restrictions and travel & hospitality is one of them.

As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic like travel & hospitality (+169%) and retail (+112%) witnessed a triple-digital YoY growth rate.

The fresher's band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214% in travel & hospitality sector in April 2022.

According to the report, the education sector (+108%) also grew at a “phenomenal pace" indicating a strong demand for talent. Other sectors such as real estate (+89%), insurance (+83%), and BFSI (+77%) registered a “significant jump" in hiring activity in comparison to the last year.

Hiring was positive for both metros and non-metros. Mumbai (+63%) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent. In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at +63% in April 2022 versus last year.