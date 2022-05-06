India Inc sees 38% uptick in annual hiring in April: Naukri

India Inc sees 38% uptick in annual hiring in April: Naukri1 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- The worst-hit sectors during the pandemic like travel & hospitality (+169%) and retail (+112%) witnessed a triple-digital YoY growth rate
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Inc has seen a 38% year-on-year (y-o-y) in hiring for April with travel and hospitality showing triple-digit growth in manpower additions.
India Inc has seen a 38% year-on-year (y-o-y) in hiring for April with travel and hospitality showing triple-digit growth in manpower additions.
“According to the Naukri JobSpeak Apr’22 Index, hiring activity in India recorded 38% Y-O-Y growth and the index stood at 2,863 at the beginning of the new financial year," said the job portal’s report on Friday.
“According to the Naukri JobSpeak Apr’22 Index, hiring activity in India recorded 38% Y-O-Y growth and the index stood at 2,863 at the beginning of the new financial year," said the job portal’s report on Friday.
Some sectors have opened up after more than a year of Covid-led restrictions and travel & hospitality is one of them.
Some sectors have opened up after more than a year of Covid-led restrictions and travel & hospitality is one of them.
As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic like travel & hospitality (+169%) and retail (+112%) witnessed a triple-digital YoY growth rate.
As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic like travel & hospitality (+169%) and retail (+112%) witnessed a triple-digital YoY growth rate.
The fresher's band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214% in travel & hospitality sector in April 2022.
The fresher's band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214% in travel & hospitality sector in April 2022.
According to the report, the education sector (+108%) also grew at a “phenomenal pace" indicating a strong demand for talent. Other sectors such as real estate (+89%), insurance (+83%), and BFSI (+77%) registered a “significant jump" in hiring activity in comparison to the last year.
According to the report, the education sector (+108%) also grew at a “phenomenal pace" indicating a strong demand for talent. Other sectors such as real estate (+89%), insurance (+83%), and BFSI (+77%) registered a “significant jump" in hiring activity in comparison to the last year.
Hiring was positive for both metros and non-metros. Mumbai (+63%) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent. In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at +63% in April 2022 versus last year.
Hiring was positive for both metros and non-metros. Mumbai (+63%) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent. In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at +63% in April 2022 versus last year.