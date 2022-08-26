India Inc sees decarbonizing as primary sustainability goal3 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 10:37 PM IST
- Companies realize greening alone won’t do, while laying emphasis on research and innovation
NEW DELHI : India Inc. needs to sharpen its focus on the wider ecosystem of decarbonizing businesses instead of only concentrating on using green energy, said Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra group, as companies make rapid strides towards adopting renewable forms of energy.