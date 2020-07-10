India Inc should come forward and make investment: MoS Finance Thakur

"Now it is up to the Indian industry and Indian corporates to show to the world and come and invest. I think the first investment should start at home by Indian industries that will bring more confidence into the foreign companies to invest in India. The Prime Minister addressed all of us yesterday and he invited people to invest in India," Thakur said while addressing members of CII via a webinar. "Modi government's intent is to transform the economy, out of 'command and control' mode and take it towards the ’plug and play' mode," Thakur said. There are many possibilities and opportunities in various greenfield, brownfield and sunrise sectors in India, he stated, adding "We are bullish about reviving growth, because we believe in India Inc."