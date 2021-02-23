India Inc to offer average pay hike of 7.7% in 2021

Among sectors in India, e-commerce and venture capital backed firms will give the best pay hike at 10.1%, followed by tech sector 9.7%, ITES at 8.8%, and entertainment and gaming at 8.1%. Chemicals and pharmaceutical firms are likely to offer an 8% pay hike this year, said the survey that collected data from over 1,200 Indian corporate houses. Similarly, professional services will likely give out a 7.9% pay hike and financial institution are expected to give an average salary increment of 6.5%.

