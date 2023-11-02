India Inc to roll out 9-10% hike, focus on retaining talent
Engineering, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to offer slightly higher salary hikes, while the e-commerce industry and professional services may increase their increments.
Mumbai: India Inc. is expected to offer median increments of 9-10%, with macroeconomic pressures pushing companies to be more prudent. Consulting companies, such as Aon, Deloitte, and WTW, which determine corporate compensation across sectors, expect manufacturing, engineering, retail, and pharmaceutical sectors to offer marginally higher salary hikes and the IT sector to bear the brunt of reduced budgets.