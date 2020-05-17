India Inc urges further easing of curbs amid lockdown extension

Indian industry leaders on Sunday urged the government to further ease restrictions on industrial activity despite an extension in the nationwide lockdown as otherwise the economic stimulus measures might lose their impact.

"I hope that the zones where business has started are expanded and supply chains can start working," said Vikram Kirloskar, president of the Confederation of Indian Industry and vice-chairman at Toyota Kirloskar Motor India.

Though many industries including automobile companies have resumed operations over the past one or two weeks, the process has been slow with only a fraction of their workforce due to social distancing protocols, logistic problems and availability of workers.

"Demand is very low. Most of our dealers and suppliers are in the red zones so we cant do much," Kirloskar said.

Though the government has now opened up red zones to economic activities, containment zones will remain out of bounds to all non-essential movement.

But at the same time the central government has allowed inter and intra state movement of passenger vehicles and buses across the country, except in containment zones.

Deepak Sood, secretary general of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that the goverent probably intends to relax lockdown curbs in a staggered manner to avoid a flare up in infectionS.

He added that the decisions on easing curbs is probably going to depend more on state governments in coming weeks.

"There cant be a one size fits all approach anymore. This is the phase where economy has to start. At least in the areas where there is no red zones. It is important for normal activity to start," Sood said.

"No matter how much stimulus you give, unless the economy does not start and self sustain itself it will not be a sustainable growth," he added." The more you delay the more problem you will have in expanding. "

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a fresh set of measures, aimed at creating a conducive environment for businesses through ‘ease of doing business’. Earlier this week,the ministwr announced a host of measures ranging from more funds to small and medium businesses to income and more policy support for farmers and migrant workers aimed at reviving the economy.

"Industrial activity is bound to pick up, going ahead since both the centre and states want it. However, getting people to factories will remain a challenge for now," said M.S Unnikrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, Thermax.

Another executive said that an extension of the lockdown must take into account the need for protecting livelihoods

"We must be cognizant that every time the lockdown is extended, we pay for by sacrificing livelihoods. We must figure out how to better balance the lockdown/social distancing with reviving economic activity," said Sabina Dewan, President and Executive director, Justjobs Network.

."We should allow e-commerce in all zones, allow offices and factories to resume following social distancing guidelines, relax the distinction between essential and non essentials, and we must continue to support and the labour that is the backbone of our economy, " Dewan added.

Though tbe lockdown has hurt all business sectors, certain segments such as aviation, hotels, reataurants have been among the worst affected. For these sectors an early restart of activity is the best antidote to the locldown, especially as stimulus measures have largely overlooked them.

The government said that all domestic and international flight services will remain grounded till 31 May. It only allowed

domestic air ambulances, flights for medical services and security purposes, and repatriation flights by Air India.

"For the tourism industry, the extension

doesn't change anything. It only prolongs the problem," said Rajeev Kohli, joint managing director, Creative Travel India:

