India Inc urges further easing of restrictions

“I hope that the zones where business has started are expanded and supply chains can start working," said Vikram Kirloskar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry and vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India. Though many industries including auto firms have resumed operations in the past two weeks, the process has been slow, as firms are working with only a fraction of their workforce due to social distancing norms and logistical issues. “Demand is very low. Most of our dealers and suppliers are in red zones; so, we can’t do much," Kirloskar said. Though the Centre opened up red zones to economic activities, and inter- and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles during Lockdown 4.0, containment zones will remain out of bounds to all non-essential activity.