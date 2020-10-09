India Inc wants RBI to focus on growth even as it tackles inflation

With inflation targeting likely to be front and centre during today’s announcements by the RBI’s monetary policy committee, India Inc. sees the possibility of a further rate cut to have been pushed to February. They believe the central bank will hold the lending rates stable today. A stubbornly high headline consumer price inflation rate, averaging 6.6% over the past 10 months, will likely be the biggest challenge for the committee to take on at the moment.

“With a rate cut unlikely, the focus will be on commentary from the RBI on the country’s growth trajectory," a markets expert told Mint. “Meanwhile, it should consider how better the 250 basis points cut so far (from last year) can be transmitted to borrowers."

"With a rate cut unlikely, the focus will be on commentary from the RBI on the country's growth trajectory," a markets expert told Mint. "Meanwhile, it should consider how better the 250 basis points cut so far (from last year) can be transmitted to borrowers."

Indian industry is financially vulnerable at the moment. After six months of coping with low consumer demand and an uncertain operating environment, repayment risks on debt run high. Some estimates suggest that more than 43% of entities in the highly vulnerable segment of the mid and emerging corporates, belonging to sectors linked to discretionary spending and who already have limited liquidity buffers and significant leverage, will approach their lenders to restructure debt.

Unfortunately, a stubbornly high headline CPI, averaging 6.6% over the past 10 months, is posing a challenge to the MPC’s primary mandate. The three components with double-digit inflation that are causing the damage are gold prices, excise duty-led fuel prices and VAT-led beverage prices. Other items in core inflation are not showing much demand side pressures, indicating the rather limited role of monetary policy in taming inflation now, a conundrum that the RBI has to tackle.

Ashima Goyal, a newly appointed member of the MPC, recently wrote in BusinessLine confirming these priorities that the RBI should look through the current spike in inflation due to temporary supply disruptions. “Inflation expectations may be a bit unhinged now, but thin information gives a large impact to RBI’s communication," she wrote.

Without emphasis on recovering growth, the economy may be facing prolonged stagflation. “We believe the current stagflation scenario is transitory and policy rates will be reduced by an additional 50 basis points cumulatively, starting in December when inflation eases," a report from brokerage firm Nomura said. “The next round of policy stimulus is likely to be targeted and could take the form of an expanded scope of cash transfers, public employment programmes in urban areas, along with the continued focus on public investment."