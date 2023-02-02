India Inc welcomes focus on capex, consumption

“I welcome the move to more productive expenditure, budgeting capital spending of ₹10 lakh crore—a 33% increase over the previous year and the highest in the past two decades as a share of GDP. At the same time, the revision of income tax slabs under the new tax regime should increase purchasing power for many. Loan guarantees and other assistance toward MSMEs, a focus on tourism, and measures announced for the care economy will boost job creation. The budget also remains committed to shared prosperity by extending the free food scheme for one more year," said N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons.