India increases urea imports from Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Georgia

New Delhi: India has stepped up urea imports from alternative suppliers, including Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Georgia, as the prolonged war in West Asia has disrupted trade flows from traditional suppliers in the region, according to commerce ministry data.
According to government data reviewed by Mint, imports from these countries rose sharply in the first quarter of the current financial year, up from zero in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. Of India’s 2.5 million tonnes (mt) urea imports in the first quarter of the current fiscal, more than half or 52%, came from Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria and Georgia.