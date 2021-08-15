Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday

As the tricolour got hoisted by PM Modi, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the IAF in Amrut formation.

On today's special occasion, the Centre has invited 32 athletes -- who have won medals at the Olympics -- and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) at the Red Fort. Additionally, 40 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts.

A separate block has been created on the south side of the Red Fort's ramparts for Corona warriors such as health workers to honour them for playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic.

Govt will soon launch Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana: PM Modi

It's an infrastructure plan which will help give economy an integrated and holistic path, said PM Modi.

PM Modi lists Centre's steps for small farmers

He said that his government will built ware houses for farmers at block level. “In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride," said PM Modi at Red Fort.

Indus Central University to make Ladakh a center of higher education: PM Modi

PM Modi admired Ladakh and said that the union territiry is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure. The prime minister said, " Indus Central University will make Ladakh a center of higher education".

From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, PM praises Centre's schemes

According to PM Modi, the benefits of the BJP-led NDA government's schemes have picked up the pace and have reached their goals. PM Modi, during his Independence Day speech, boasted welfare schemes launched by his government and said, "in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor".

Essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights, in the 21st century: PM Modi

During his 8th Independence Day speech, PM Modi urged citizens to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights in the 21st century. “We have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind, the area that is lagging behind," PM added.

The prime minister also said that the country will continue to care about basic facilities, reservation for Dalits, backwards, tribals, economically weak sections of general category. “Recently reservation was granted to OBCs, under all-India quota, in medical education. States have been granted right to make their own OBC lists," PM said in his I-Day speech.

‘Have to make the next 25 years glorious,': PM Modi

PM Modi said that time has come for India's development journey. He asked citizens to “make new thresholds, new dreams and new aspirations. We have to make the next 25 years glorious".

PM Modi praises Jal Jeevan Mission

Over 4.5 crore families have got piped water in last two years, PM Modi said on his Independence Day speech.

PM Modi says that India needs 100% welfare pension, housing for the poor

‘We need to fight malnutrition, provide ration to poor families,’ the prime minster said.

India gave free ration to 80 crore people amid Covid-19 pandemic: PM Modi

PM Modi lauds India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, CoWIN portal

The Prime minister said that over 54 crore people in India have been vaccinated to date. He said that CoWIN app has become a global attraction.

PM Modi praise Indian Olympics athelete

PM Modi said urged the nation to applaud their achievement today.

“Let’s applaud our Olympic champions. Not only has they made the country proud, but also inspired the future generations," PM Modi said.

We need to pay tribute to our healthcare workers: PM Modi on 75th Independence Day

PM Modi paid tribute to all heathcare workers during his Independence Day speech at Red Fort, Delhi. “Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, our cleaning workers, our vaccine makers - everyone who has worked diligently to serve people during the COVID pandemic - deserve our gratitude," PM Modi said during his 8th Independence Day speech.

PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort

Prime Minister @NarendraModi hoists the National flag 🇮🇳 on the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi, on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndependenceDayIndia2021 pic.twitter.com/j8O3mqJrwu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 15, 2021

View Full Image India's 75th Independence Day: PM Modi hoists national flag

75th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort; PM inspects the guard of honour at Red Fort

Delhi | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/QvqinS7kmf — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/Y2tMYsFQ62 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

PM Modi pays floral tributes at Rajghat

PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Rajghat

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute at Rajghat

PM Modi will hoist the Tricolour, shortly

PM Modi will shortly hoist the Tricolour at the ramparts of Red Fort and address the nation

View Full Image Indian Independence Day 2021: Image of Red Fort. PM Modi will be hoisting the national flag

View Full Image Indian Independence Day 2021: Image of Red Fort. PM Modi will be hoisting the national flag

Tokyo Olympics Indian athletes have reached Red Fort

India's Olympic contingent are the special guests at the Red Fort on August 15.

Our #Tokyo2020 Champions seated for the 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony at the historic Red Fort Rampart, New Delhi



Send in your wishes with #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and be a part of the celebrations pic.twitter.com/lJUaI4NFnj — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

Bhutan Prime Minister extends wishes to India on 75th Independence Day

Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering wished Indians on the the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

I take this occasion to convey our appreciation to the government and people of India, particularly the Embassy of India team here, for the support during these difficult times.



I offer my warmest wishes on this special occasion. Happy Independence Day.https://t.co/Tx2sJHk4rp pic.twitter.com/ZKoTDPdHsB — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) August 14, 2021

Vice President greets the nation

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted the nation on the ocassion of 75th India's Independence Day.

He asked everyone to recall the countless, valiant sacrifices of our founding leaders who won our nation’s freedom.

Let us re-dedicate ourselves to uphold the core values of our great nation: Chief of the Army Staff

Extending greetings on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, General MM Naravane, who is the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army, wished everyone a very happy and glorious 75th Independence Day.

"On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, I pay homage to our countrymen whose courage and sacrifice enable us to live in an independent nation. On this day, let us re-dedicate ourselves to uphold the core values and ethos of our great nation," the chief of Army staff said.

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of Indian Army wish everyone a very happy and glorious 75th Independence Day.#IndianArmy#IDC2021#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/YqKFgkRk3W — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 15, 2021

India's 75th Independence day; all you need to know about today's event

- Upon the arrival of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort, he will be received by Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri (MoS in the Ministry of Defence) Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

- The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister.

- The GoC Delhi Area will then conduct PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

- The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy is the coordinating service this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur.

- The Naval Contingent in the Prime Minister’s Guard will be commanded by Lt Commander Sune Phogat, the Army Contingent by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force contingent by Sqn Ldr A Berwal. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP (West District) Shri Subodh Kumar Goswami.

-After inspecting the Guard of Honour, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort

- The GoC Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the rampart to hoist the National Flag.

- After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’.

- The Navy Band, consisting of 16 men will play the National Anthem during hoisting of the National Flag and the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The Band will be conducted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.

-Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist PM Modi in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

- The National Flag Guard comprising five officers and 130 men from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police will present Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister.

- As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force in Amrut Formation.

- After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation.

- At the conclusion of the speech of PM Modi, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem.

- Five hundred (500) NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from different schools will be taking part in this festival of National Fervour.

Independence Day 2021: Preparations underway for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort

Here are the latest pictures of the Red Fort where PM Modi will soon be hoisting the national flag.

View Full Image Image of Red fort on India's 75th Independence Day

View Full Image Red fort on India's 75th Independence Day

Indian Olympic athletes, including gold medalist Neeraj Chopra leave for Red Fort

Indian Olympic athletes leave from Ashoka Hotel for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on India's 75th Independence Day.

Earlier, we used to watch it (flag hoisting ceremony) on TV & now we're personally going there. It's a new experience. We hadn't won a gold medal in individual sports for so long. I felt good that the country felt proud because of me: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra pic.twitter.com/paSvLon3aq — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Delhi | Indian Olympic athletes leave from Ashoka Hotel for the national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on India's 75th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/skfNwWtB54 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

PM Modi to unfurl flag at Red Fort, two IAF helicopters to shower flower petals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue.

PM Modi wishes ‘Happy Independence Day’ to Indian citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished ‘Happy Independence Day’ on Twitter. “Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen," PM Modi wrote in Hindi.

Greetings to you all on Independence Day.



आप सभी को 75वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव का यह वर्ष देशवासियों में नई ऊर्जा और नवचेतना का संचार करे।



जय हिंद! #IndiaIndependenceDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

