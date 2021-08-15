India Independence Day 2021: Olympic medalists leave for flag hoisting ceremony

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the Olympic athletes have left from Ashoka Hotel for national flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort today.

32 athletes -- who have won medals at Olympics -- and two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to participate in the celebrations at the Red Fort.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who created history at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal is one of the 32 athletes invited to participate in the celebrations.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff and the SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the ramparts.

Yesterday, India's athletes were invited for High Tea by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A video posted by Sports Academy of India (SAI) showed that Indian shuttler PV Sindhu could be seen showing her bronze medal to the fellow Olympians. Meanwhile, weightlifter and silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu was busy giving her best smile to fans ahead of the High Tea with the President.

