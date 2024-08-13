Explore intriguing aspects of India's Independence Day, including the astrological timing of the declaration, Gandhi's absence during the first celebrations, and why August 15 was chosen.

India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day with grandeur on Thursday, August 15. This is the day when Indians remember the freedom fighters, their struggle and their movements to free India from the clutches of the Britishers who ruled the country for more than 200 years. India got its independence from British colonial rule at the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947. To commemorate this national day, Independence Day is celebrated across the country every year on August 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here 5 interesting facts to know about Independence day of India: 1. Mahatma Gandhi skipped first-ever Independence Day celebrations Mahatma Gandhi, ‘Father of the Nation’ and the man who helmed India’s freedom struggle, was not able to observe the the first-ever Independence Day celebrations as he was not in New Delhi to join the festivities.

Tushar Gandhi had written in an opinion piece that his grandfather, Mahatma Gandhi, was away, in Kolkata (earlier known as Calcutta), trying to restore peace and douse the communal fire stoked by Partition. He was reportedly on a hunger strike in Kolkata amid riots.

2. The significance of India's tricolor The National Flag of India was adopted in its present form during the meeting of Constituent Assembly held on July 22, 1947, a few days before independence from the British on August 15, 1947.

The top band of the Tricolour is of Saffron colour, indicating the strength and courage of the country. The white middle band indicates peace and truth with Dharma Chakra. The last band is green in colour, showing the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

The Chakra or Dharma Chakra depicted the "wheel of the law" in the Sarnath Lion Capital made by the 3rd-century BC Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. The chakra intends to show that there is life in movement and death in stagnation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Why India got independence particularly on August 15? It was Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy and the first Governor-General of the country, who chose August 15 to declare India's independence. He was given the powers by the British Parliament to transfer the power to Indians by June 1948. However, he preponed it to August 15, 1947, to avoid bloodshed and riots, Business Insider India reported.

It is said that he chose this day since the date also commemorates the second anniversary of Japan surrendering to the Allied Forces.

4. India got Independence in an auspicious muhurta The timing of India's independence is believed to be influenced by astrology. Hardeoji and Suryanarain Vyas of Ujjain informed Babu Rajendra Prasad, who would go on to become India's first President, that the day was unlucky astrologically when the British decided to grant India independence on August 15, 1947. When they learned that the English kings would only let them to choose any hour on that day, Hardeo insisted that it be midnight. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a Hindustan Times report, astrological factors were taken into account when deciding on the date and time of India's Independence Day, which was set for August 15, 1947, at 12:01 AM. The Moon was in the extremely favourable Pushya Nakshatra at this time. "Among all nakshatras, Pushya is regarded as the king. At midnight, Abhijeet Muhurta, which is an excellent moment to start any big endeavour, was in effect. At that time, the fixed sign of Taurus ascendant—which symbolises a strong foundation for the nation—was rising," the report added.

5. Other nation which gained independence on August 15 India is not the only country to celebrate Independence Day on August 15. There other nation which celeberate independence day on this day. They are North Korea, South Korea, Bahrain, Republic of Congo and Liechtenstein.