India, Indonesia move to link digital payments as Modi visit deepens strategic ties

NEW DELHI: India and Indonesia are set to link their digital payment systems, allowing faster and easier cross-border transactions as the two countries seek to expand economic and strategic cooperation.

The agreement to integrate India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Indonesia’s payment system was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during a joint statement with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, part of Modi’s three-day visit to the country.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at improving the ease of doing business and travel between the two countries, as India seeks to expand the global footprint of its digital public infrastructure.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the main purpose of linking India's UPI with Indonesia's payment system? ⌵ The main purpose of linking India's UPI with Indonesia's payment system is to facilitate faster and easier cross-border transactions, thereby improving the ease of doing business and travel between the two countries. 2 How will India's digital public infrastructure impact its cooperation with Indonesia? ⌵ India's digital public infrastructure, including UPI, is expected to expand its global footprint by enhancing economic and strategic ties with Indonesia, promoting better transaction capabilities and cooperative agreements. 3 Why is India focusing on enhancing its economic ties with Indonesia during PM Modi's visit? ⌵ India is focusing on enhancing economic ties with Indonesia as part of its Act East Policy to strengthen bilateral relations, promote trade, and support cooperative initiatives in various sectors including defence and technology. 4 What are some specific agreements signed between India and Indonesia during PM Modi's visit? ⌵ Some specific agreements signed include cooperation on the BrahMos missile system, development of Indonesia's electronic voting machines, and a series of memorandums on maritime safety and healthcare cooperation. 5 How can the collaboration on electronic voting machines benefit Indonesia's electoral system? ⌵ The collaboration on electronic voting machines will help Indonesia transition from a traditional paper ballot system to digital voting, enhancing the efficiency and integrity of its electoral processes for the upcoming 2029 elections.

India’s UPI system is currently available in more than eight countries, including the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, Mauritius and Qatar, according to a 6 February official statement. India has also signed memorandums of understanding or cooperation agreements on digital public infrastructure with 23 countries.

UPI transactions have grown sharply since the platform’s launch, with annual transaction volumes rising from 20 million in FY17 to more than 241.62 billion in FY26, an almost 12,000-fold increase, according to government data. Transaction value during the period rose from ₹0.07 trillion to around ₹314 trillion, an increase of more than 4,000 times.

Advertisement

Strategic deepening The two countries also announced a series of agreements spanning defence, healthcare, manufacturing and disaster management, underscoring efforts to widen cooperation between India and a key Southeast Asian partner.

India and Indonesia signed an agreement for the supply of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to Indonesia. Their coast guards will also work together to strengthen maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean.

In healthcare, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation on medical product regulation.

The two sides also announced a strategic joint venture between the Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) and Indonesia’s PT Krakatau Steel to establish a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Advertisement

Indonesia also launched the Indonesia Open Network (ION), modelled on India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) architecture.

Other agreements included an MoU between the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), Midwest Ltd. and PT PERMINAS for developing rare earth magnets; an MoU between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Indonesia’s General Elections Commission (KPU); and an MoU between India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management.

Strategic experts said the agreements reflect New Delhi’s effort to strengthen ties with Indonesia across digital, financial and defence domains as it advances its Indo-Pacific strategy.

“PM Modi's visit to Indonesia needs to be read more comprehensively against the backdrop of India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision and the push for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” said Shweta Singh, associate professor, Department of International Relations, Faculty of International Studies, South Asian University.

Advertisement

"This is both strategic and calibrated, as India moves in the direction of refuelling the Indo-Pacific arc with an eye on long-term maritime safety, security and partnerships," Singh said.

Economic ties, however, remain tilted in Indonesia’s favour. India exported goods worth $4.49 billion to Indonesia in FY26, down 16.52% from $5.38 billion in FY25. Imports from Indonesia declined 10.91% to $20.29 billion from $22.78 billion in the previous financial year.

Bilateral trade stood at $24.78 billion in FY26, compared with $28.16 billion in FY25, while India’s trade deficit with Indonesia was about $15.8 billion.

"India and Indonesia continue to deepen their cooperation on global issues as well. There is strong synergy in our respective outlooks on the Indo-Pacific. India has always attached special importance to Asean centrality," Modi said.

Advertisement

The two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen the Asean-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Earlier this year, the 12th round of negotiations to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) was held on March 30, 2026, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, merchandise trade between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) reached $120.87 billion in FY24, comprising exports worth $41.20 billion and imports worth $79.67 billion.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.